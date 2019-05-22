Cranbrook Bandits resilient in weekend games

The junior Bandits went 2-2 at home, while the senior Bandits went 3-1 in Kalispell

The Cranbrook Bandits squads had a good all-around weekend of play.

The junior team was at home to take on the Bitterroot Red Sox for two double-headers on May 18 and 19.

It was a slow start for the Bandits who lost their first two games against the Red Sox on Saturday 15-8 and 21-2. But, the team was able to rebound quickly for their Sunday games and won 13-3 and 3-2. It was a defensive stalemate in the final game as defence and pitching were strong for both teams.

The team is now 4-4 on the season.

The junior Bandits will look to host the Bitterroot Bucs on May 24, game starting a 5:30 p.m.

The senior Bandits had their bats going in Kalispell for the Canadian Days Tournament from May 17-19.

Starting the weekend off against Shadle Park, the Bandits won 7-2 and then 9-3 against Kalispell. Then rolled through the Olds Spitfires 11-0. Their only loss of the tournament came in their final game against the Mission Valley A losing 17-9.

The senior squad is now 6-1 on the season and will head to Libby, Montana for a double-header on May 25.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Injuries, busy schedule testing Whitecaps depth, character: coach

Just Posted

Wild Horse Theatre Talent Show this weekend

All eyes on Fort Steele this weekend, when the inaugural Wild Horse… Continue reading

Fernie women step in to save autism program

Branch Out Learning and Behaviour Therapy to replace EK Behaviour Intervention Program in June

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

May 19-25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the… Continue reading

Cranbrook to host BC women’s, men’s curling championships

Top curling teams to battle for provincial championship in the Kootenays in 2020

Calgary Police looking for missing man who may be heading to B.C.

A man last seen on May 15 in Calgary may be heading to the Kootenay region, according to police

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Weed Warrior Frank: Dandelions

The Weed Warrior returns for 2019 with some helpful information on dandelions

Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, B.C. lawyer says

‘This fact alone is likely to have serious implications for Canadians’ Charter Rights,’ lawyer Sarah Leamon warns

B.C. firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

B.C. man to pay Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party $20k over lawsuit

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Most Read