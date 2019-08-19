Cranbrook Bandits hand out end of season awards

The junior and senior teams recognized players from the 2019 season

The Cranbrook Bandits celebrated the end of their season on Aug. 18 with a barbecue and team awards.

Both the senior and junior teams were recognized for their achievements throughout the baseball season.

Earlier this year the junior Bandits finished their season at the Montana State Invitational in the semi-finals. They also went .500 on the season for a successful year.

For the senior Bandits, they ended their season in Libby, Montana on July 20 at the American Legion Class A District Championships. Throughout the regular season, the Bandits were 10-10 in conference play and had a 20-17 overall record.

Along with awards at the barbecue, senior players who graduated the Bandits program this year were also recognized, those include Alex Smith, Carson Meggison, Quinn Grist, Parker Thomson and Hayden Mastel.

Award winners are as followed:

Junior players

MVP – Michael Schieman

Most dedicated – Leif Dubreuil

Rookie of the Year – Tyson Tanner

Pitcher of the Year – Michael Schieman

Offensive – Braycen Dube

Defensive – Brett Potter

Senior Players

MVP – Carson Meggison

Most dedicated – Hayden Mastel

Most improved – Parker Thomson

Pitcher of the Year – Carson Meggison

Offensive – Greg Rebagliati

Defensive – Quinn Grist



Senior Cranbrook players who will be graduating from the program. (Left to right) Alex Smith, Carson Meggison, Quinn Grist, Hayden Mastel and Parker Thomson. Photo submitted

Michael Schieman won MVP and Pitcher of the Year for the 2019 Cranbrook Junio Bandits. Photo submitted