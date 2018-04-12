Cranbrook area golf courses set to open near end of April

Although the calendar may list spring as starting on March 21, for the golf courses in the Cranbrook area, the season is still around the corner.

With snow falling as recently as this morning, the opening dates for local courses are a little later than originally anticipated, but with weather forecasts looking good for the foreseeable future, it may soon be time to hit the links.

While the following dates are still subject to change (both positive and negative), here’s a look at the scheduled opening days for courses near Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Cranbrook Golf Club: Friday, April 20

Mission Hills Golf Course: TBD

Shadow Mountain Golf Club: Friday, April 27

St. Eugene Golf Resort: Thursday, April 26

Wildstone Golf Course: Friday, April 20

Bootleg Gap Golf Course: Wednesday, May 2

Kimberley Golf Club: Monday, April 23

Trickle Creek Golf Resort: TBD

Once the season does finally get underway, the courses are expected to be plenty busy, with a number of events taking place across the region. St. Eugene will be hosting a PGA of Canada RBC Scramble Local Qualifier on July 15, with local professional Chris Medford looking to repeat his success from last year in which he took a team to the National Championship.

The course will also be hosting the Ktunaxa Nation Charity Tournament and the Kootenay Ice Alumni Event, details of which have not yet been released.