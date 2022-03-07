Cranbrook Archery Club to host 2022 3D provincial championships

The event takes place at the outdoor range from June 24 to 26

Pictured is Chris Mummery of the Cranbrook Archery Club. The club is hosting the 2022 3D Provincial Championships this summer. (Curtis Mummery file)

The Cranbrook Archery Club is set to host the 2022 Provincial 3D Championships, taking place June 24th, 25th and 26th.

The provincials will be held at the Cranbrook Archery Club outdoor range in the Fort Steele area.

Registration is now open, and there are several age groups and categories to choose from. Registration is open to BC Archery members, as well as guest members.

That said, those entering as a guest will not have their scores entered, and thus will not be eligible to receive a medal.

On Friday, June 24, the practice range will be open from noon until 4p.m., with check-in and equipment inspection taking place at the same time.

The games begin on Saturday the 25th, with an early start at 7a.m. and rounds going until 5p.m. Sunday is similar, beginning at 7a.m., with awards and closing ceremonies at 5p.m.

The Cranbrook Archery Club is hosting a number of other events in the coming months, including a spring shoot and a summer shoot.

The provincial championships had to be cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, with BC Archery citing travel restrictions and provincial orders around gatherings and events as the reason for the cancellation at the time.

For more information on registration, a full schedule of events, and to find out more about the club, visit www.cranbrookarcheryclub.com.

Sports