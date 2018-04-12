Cranbrook Archery Club set to hold annual Bigfoot 3D Shoot

Outdoor competition expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the region

The Cranbrook Archery Club’s annual ‘Bigfoot’ 3D shoot is scheduled to take place from April 21 to 22 and the event is expected to draw a large crowd of participants.

According to Elaine Johnson, a coach at the archery club, the yearly outdoor competition typically draws between 180 and 220 archers of all ages from across the East Kootenays, northern Montana and southern Alberta.

After a never-ending winter that limited them to indoor shooting competitions, the 3D event gives local competitors a chance to showcase their skills at the outdoor range between Fort Steele and Cranbrook.

While the event is a two-day shoot, participants are free to only shoot one of the days, if that is all they are able to do. ‘Bigfoot’ will be separated into different age categories and disciplines, including types of bows and bow set up.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 21 and goes until noon on both days. Participants can start at any time after registration, but must exit the course by 6 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We are super excited to offer a great outdoor event for all ages for our local archers,” Johnson said. “There is a concession, prizes, raffles and lots of fun shoots for all.”