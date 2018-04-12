Cranbrook Archery Club set to hold annual Bigfoot 3D Shoot

Outdoor competition expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the region

The Cranbrook Archery Club’s annual ‘Bigfoot’ 3D shoot is scheduled to take place from April 21 to 22 and the event is expected to draw a large crowd of participants.

According to Elaine Johnson, a coach at the archery club, the yearly outdoor competition typically draws between 180 and 220 archers of all ages from across the East Kootenays, northern Montana and southern Alberta.

After a never-ending winter that limited them to indoor shooting competitions, the 3D event gives local competitors a chance to showcase their skills at the outdoor range between Fort Steele and Cranbrook.

While the event is a two-day shoot, participants are free to only shoot one of the days, if that is all they are able to do. ‘Bigfoot’ will be separated into different age categories and disciplines, including types of bows and bow set up.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 21 and goes until noon on both days. Participants can start at any time after registration, but must exit the course by 6 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We are super excited to offer a great outdoor event for all ages for our local archers,” Johnson said. “There is a concession, prizes, raffles and lots of fun shoots for all.”

Previous story
Cranbrook lacrosse to kick off season in Rossland over weekend
Next story
BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

Just Posted

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the… Continue reading

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

City to forward urban deer report to ministry, apply for another wildlife permit

The City of Cranbrook’s urban deer report, released to Council and the… Continue reading

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

Cranbrook RCMP report: April 2-April 9

• Calls for Service: 135 • Impaired Driving: One (alcohol) • Collisions… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Letterse to the Editor: April 12

Conditions of Highway 95A: Cranbrook to Kimberley The highway between Kimberley and… Continue reading

Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fre crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Jaffray area late Wednesday.

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Most Read