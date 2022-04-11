Cranbrook Archery club gearing up for busy season ahead

The club is back in action, hosting Provincials as well as two 3D shoots in the coming weeks

Chris Mummery, Cranbrook Archery Club President, is pictured setting up his shot at a recent 3D shoot held by the Cranbrook Archery Club. (Photo courtesy of Curtis Mummery)

The Cranbrook Archery Club is excited to host the 2022 Provincial 3D Championships this year, followed by the Canadian Outdoor 3D Archery National Championships in 2023.

Like so many other sports organizations, it has been a tough two years for the Cranbrook Archery Club.

But now that spring is here and provincial restrictions have eased, it’s time to get back into the sport.

“It’s been a tough two years, especially when it comes to funding,” said Ed Shaw, Vice President of Cranbrook Archery Club. “We’ve had access to very little funding from the province, and having been shut down for some time our memberships struggled.”

Most archery clubs in the province rely on membership fees to fund everything from equipment to rent and insurance.

Despite a challenging few years, the club is set to host several upcoming events including two outdoor 3D spring shoots, as well as Provincials in June.

“We’re very fortunate that we have the location and terrain that we do, not only for our outdoor fun shoots, but for provincials as well,” said Shaw.

Provincials take place from June 24 to 26 at the outdoor range in Fort Steele. Those participating must register for the event. Early bird registration is available until May 14, and registration closes on June 10 at midnight. There are different competitive and non-competitive categories, equipment regulations and other various rules to follow, which are set out by Archery Canada. Those participating must be a member of the BC Archery Association.

“The athletes competing in the provincials are the best of the best. It is a qualifying event for junior, provincial and national shooters,” said Dom Volard, club director. “This will also be our club’s practice for next year when we host the Nationals. That event will be very exciting – we will have all of the top notch shooters in town.”

The club is also hosting two 3D shoots, which are open to anyone in a drop-in fashion.

The first takes place on April 23 and 24, with the second shoot on May 28 and 29 – both at the outdoor range in Fort Steele.

Shaw explained that the set-up for 3D shoots is very similar to that of a game of golf. There are three different loops with around 15 targets in each loop.

Stakes are set up at varying distances, depending on your age group and bow type, and that’s where you shoot from. Participants will usually be in groups of four to five, again similar to golf, as they make their way to each target.

“Some targets are definitely more challenging than others. You might be shooting on a hill or through trees. We really do have a beautiful set of terrain,” Shaw said. “Provincials are much different, there are very specific guidelines for targets.”

Primitive camping at the range is open for all events on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no hookups or water but ample parking for campers or camper-trailers.

Volard adds that the club was able to get their indoor range up and running again this past winter, with modifications like dividers between each shooter. The club did see a bit of a decline in members however, and they are hoping to be able to welcome more people, especially now that the outdoor range is open. Anyone is welcome to join.

Cranbrook Archery Club’s adult and family drop-in nights will move to the outdoor range in Fort Steele starting Tuesday, April 19. They will run every Tuesday evening until fall. Families are welcome, with kids shooting from 6p.m. to 7p.m. and adults from 7p.m. to 8p.m. There is a $5 drop-in fee for the first three visits, and after that a membership is required. Family nights resume indoors during the winter months at the indoor range located in the same building as the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce.

There is also a practice range in Fort Steele that is open to the public, which will be seeing some updates over the next few weeks.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email cranbrookarcherysecretary@gmail.com or visit the Cranbrook Archery website and Facebook page.



