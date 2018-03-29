Cranbrook archers win four medals at B.C. Winter Games

Local club members place well at competition in Kamloops last month

Four local archers from the Cranbrook Archery Club found success last month at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

Competing at Norkam Secondary from February 23 to 25, the team came home with four medals. Ryan Pierce of Jaffray had the most success of any Kootenay archer, winning a bronze medal in the Two-Day Aggregate Boys Compound competition and a gold medal in the Match Play Boys Compound.

Cranbrook’s Tracey Taylor, meanwhile, won bronze in the Match Play Girls Compound and silver in the Two-Day competition.

Emma Tzachuk also represented the Cranbrook club and earned a pair of fourth-place finishes, while Charlette Haley came in ninth-place in the Two-Day Aggregate Girls Barebow competition.

 

