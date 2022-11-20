COTR volleyball teams continue their winning ways, will host provincials in February, 2023

The COTR Avalanche Women’s Team in action against the Capilano College Blues, Friday, Nov. 18. (Barry Coulter photo)

The College of the Rockies Avalanche will be hosting the 2022-2023 PACWEST volleyball championships, Feb. 24-25, 2023. And both the men’s and women’s teams seem to be, this far into the regular season, in a strong position to make some noise there.

After victories over the Capilano College Blues this weekend at home in Cranbrook, the men’s team, under head coach Cisco Farrero, are undefeated, and tied with Camosun College for first place in the PACWEST standings.

The College made the official announcement last week.The top four teams in the league at the end of the regular season advance to provincials, which Cranbrook has hosted twice before. Teams will be facing-off for an opportunity to advance to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) National Championship.

The men swept the Blues in some hard fought matches, winning the first match Friday ( 25-22, 25-18 and 25-23) in front of the usual boisterous crowd at the COTR gym. Capilano put up a serious fight the next day, Saturday, Nov. 19, but the Ads prevailed, winning the match in five (23-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12)

Meanwhile, the Avalanche women’s team, looking to ensure themselves a spot in the top four, got some separation in the standings after their own sweep of the Blues, winning the Friday match 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-16) and the Saturday match 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22). The win puts the Ads women’s squad in a tie for third spot in the PACWEST standings with 10 points, along with Camosun College, and behind first place VIU (16 points), and Douglas College (12).

Both Capilano and Columbia Bible College are still looking for their first wins, and first points.

The Avalanche travel to Camosun College in Victoria next weekend, in a key weekend match-up that will finish off the season ahead of the Christmas break.

The next home games for the Avalanche are in the new year, and will go a long way to determine the final spots for provincials. The Avs will face VIU on January 13 and 14, and Camosun College on January 20 and 21.

The winners of the PACWEST championships will advance to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men’s Volleyball National Championships at Humber College, in Etobicoke, Ontario, from March 8-11, 2023.

The COTR Avalanche Men’s Team in action against the Capilano College Blues, Saturday, Nov. 19. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche men’s team, under head coach Cisco Farrero, includes: Liberos Noah McFadzen (Cranbrook), Reece Clarke (Ile des Chenes, MB) and Hudson Goertz (Prince Albert, Sask.); Setters Vittor Mateus (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Dylan Annala (Dinsmore, Sask.); Outside Hitters Gustavo Bertoli (Santo Andre, Brazil), Diego Policarpo (Sao Paulo, Brazil), Ethan Yodogawa (Richmond, BC), Evan Walling (Athabasca, AB) and Jaden Hood (Calgary); and Middle Blockers Evan McGifford (Cranbrook), Julius Molnar (Cranbrook) Hunter Jacobucci (Winnipeg), Sebastien Delorme (Ottawa), and Ethan Braam (Kelowna).

The COTR Avalanche Men’s Team in action against the Capilano College Blues, Saturday, Nov. 19. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche women’s team, under head coach Bryan Fraser, includes: Liberos Danielle Bryant (Lethbridge), Krista McKnight (Walsh, AB), Setters Trista Longhurst (Prince Albert), Kianna Woods (Kamloops) and Winter Knudsgaard (Kimberley); Outside Hitters Hilary Lueken (Grande Prairie), Claire Newsome (Cranbrook), Abigail Betker (Kimberley), Lauren Penney (Cranbrook), Emma Moore (Okotoks), Rylee Bell (La Range, Sask.) and Rose Howard (Kelowna); and Middle Blockers Alisia Dvorak (Fernie), Hannah Klassen (Swift Current), Saige Kehoe (Saskatoon), Payton Bauer (Elkford) and Brooklyn Brodner (Regina).

The COTR Avalanche Women’s Team in action against the Capilano College Blues, Friday, Nov. 18. (Barry Coulter photo)