Bryan Fraser will be the new women’s Avalanche volleyball head coach. Photo courtesy of College of the Rockies

COTR name new women’s volleyball head coach

Bryan Fraser will come in as the new coach of the women’s Avalanche squad for the 2019/20 season

The College of the Rockies has named a new women’s volleyball head coach.

The women’s team will be led by Bryan Fraser for the 2019/20 season.

“I am excited to welcome Bryan to the Avalanche family,” said Cori Andrichuk, manager, student life and athletics.

“We look forward to continuing to build a great women’s program at the College of the Rockies with him at the helm.”

Fraser grew up in Saskatoon and has been playing volleyball since Grade 9 where he went on to play for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies for five years.

After playing for the Huskies, Fraser spent a year at the Volleyball Canada Full-time training centre. He played two summers with the Canadian National B team, and then took his skills to Europe to play professionally.

“I am extremely excited to begin my coaching career in the PACWEST with the Avalanche women’s team,” said Fraser.

“They have an outstanding academic program, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build a competitive team on the court.”

Fraser not only has playing experience but has previously coached in a variety of settings. He has coached for developmental summer camps and a Division 3 women’s team in Holland. He was an assistant coach with Team Saskatchewan and head coach for the Canadian men’s under-17 team.

The head coach position was previously held by John Swanson from 2015-2019.

“I want to thank John for his dedication to the Avalanche program over the past four years,” said Andrichuk.

Under Swanson, the team went 30-66, making the playoffs all four years. They also played host to the 2019 PACWEST Volleyball Championships where the Vancouver Island University Mariners was crowned champions.

The College of the Rockies women’s team will kick off their 2019-20 season Friday, Oct. 18 when they host Douglas College.


