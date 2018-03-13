COTR Avalanche women sign setter from West Vancouver

The College of the Rockies Avalanche announced last week the signing of a recruit from West Vancouver for the 2018-19 season.

Cate Sykes, a 5’8” setter currently in her final year of high school at West Vancouver Secondary School, committed to COTR on March 9 and is a multi-sport athlete who has excelled in volleyball and fast pitch softball.

The winner of WVSS’s most inspirational athlete award in both 2015 and 2016, Sykes helped guide her fastball team to the B.C. ‘B’ Provincial Championships in 2016, as well as the Western Canadian Softball ‘A’ Championships in 2016.

In addition, she was named to the North Shore Volleyball First All-Star Team in 2016 and 2017 and also helped guide her club team to a bronze medal at the 2017 B.C. Volleyball Club Provincials. Sykes also plays for the BCO Club program based out of the North Shore and plans to take the University of Victoria Education program while she studies at the College of the Rockies.

According to an Avs’ press release, Sykes is very excited to attend COTR and play for the volleyball team this fall.

“Because of the great coaching staff, team culture and friendly players it made [my] decision easier when deciding on a program to join,” she said. “I’ve also heard great things about living in Cranbrook and the amazing support the volleyball team receives from the school and community.

“I love the idea of school spirit, and have always wanted to live in a tight-knit community away from the congestion of the big city, therefore, College of the Rockies was the right decision for me.”

According to the Avs’ coaching staff, Sykes has the ability to play both as a setter and a power hitter, while her fastpitch skills demonstrate even greater versatility.