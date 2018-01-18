COTR Avalanche women host Columbia Bible College, ready for ‘tough’ weekend

Volleyball team looking to get back to winning against dangerous Bearcats bunch at home

The College of the Rockies’ women’s volleyball team had their rough ending to 2017 carry into the new year last weekend.

Losing twice to Capilano, the Avalanche are now entering a second straight weekend at home with a pair of important matches against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, who are on a seven-game losing skid.

In November, the team was rocked by injuries to key players. Now, relatively healthy and well-rested, the struggle is getting everyone on the same page, bringing energy and keeping their composure.

With a 4-10 record overall, the Avs are fairly comfortable in the sixth and final playoff spot ahead of the seventh and last place Camosun Chargers (0-14). The Bearcats are two wins ahead of COTR at 6-10 and, according to head coach John Swanson, are a quality team.

“CBC will be similar [to Capilano] in that they have two very good outside hitters,” Swanson said following Saturday’s loss. “Jody Enns is one of the strongest hitters [in the PACWEST] and we’re going to have to key on them and have some discipline [in] things like position blocking and reading.

“It’s going to be another tough match, we’ve just got to come out and give it our all.”

After playing only two full matches during the entire first semester, Alexa Koshman was immediately an impact player last weekend and should continue to fuel the Avs both offensively and defensively.

Leading the team with 23 kills and 29 digs against Capilano, the fourth-year veteran should only continue to get better as the team progresses towards the Provincial Championship at the end of February.

She is joined by a young but deep roster that is highlighted by Megan Beckett, Taylor Whittall and Megan Clark, who have all had tremendous seasons.

On Saturday against Capilano, the Avs nearly pulled off a spectacular comeback in a five-set match, but came up just short. That momentum should, however, help in another home match weekend.

The Avs’ and Bearcats’ weekend kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night, with the men’s teams following them around 8:00 p.m. All the weekend matches will be played at the College of the Rockies’ gymnasium.

