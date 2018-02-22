COTR Avalanche women fall to host UFV in four sets

Volleyball team wins first set, but can’t push past home team in hard-fought final to season

The College of the Rockies Avalanche women’s volleyball team couldn’t quite keep up with the hosts on Thursday evening, losing 3-1 in the quarterfinals to the University of Fraser Valley Cascades.

As the sixth-seed at the PACWEST Championships and playing in Abbotsford on UFV’s home court, the Avs came out strong but couldn’t hold on to make the next round of the tournament.

COTR took the first set 25-18, but then lost a close second set 25-22. The third then swung all the way in the Cascades favour with a 25-15 win for the home side and they closed out in the fourth 25-21.

Veteran power hitter Mikaela Pushor was named the team’s most valuable player in the losing effort.

UPDATED: Cranbrook's India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital
B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

