COTR Avalanche women add outside hitter Tamara Barth

Volleyball team’s seventh member of 2018-19 recruiting class brings wealth of positive attributes

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team continued to build their team for the 2018-19 season, announcing the signing of outside hitter Tamara Barth on Wednesday.

An athlete at Bow Valley High School in Cochrane, Alberta, Barth is one of seven incoming freshmen to women’s program at COTR for a season that will see the school host the PacWest Championship.

“Tamara was someone we had identified as a potential player for our program based on an initial recruiting trip made early in the spring semester,” said Avs head coach John Swanson in a team release. “Having had the pleasure of watching and meeting with her during a Premiere 2 Club volleyball tournament, it was evident to me that she had many of the qualities we look for in a potential recruit.”

As a key player on her high school team, Barth received an All-Star Award in grade 11 and was then recognized as her team’s most valuable player this past season. In addition, she has been a part of the Canuck Volleyball Club for past three years, helping her team place third in Alberta Division 2 while receiving individual honors as a tournament all-star at the 2018 Volleyball Alberta Provincial Championships.

“Tamara plays the game with an unmatched energy and enthusiasm,” Swanson said. “She is comfortable and excels in her role of being her team’s leader through her physical skills and vocal presence. She is also an extremely respectful and humble individual and knows that hard work and dedication to the game will be required to succeed at the collegiate level.”

Honoured by the Canuck Club as a recipient of the Saxton Volleyball Scholarship (awarded to exceptional individuals who have become role models for other athletes through their consistent pursuit of excellence in teamwork, leadership, commitment and perseverance), Barth is eager to get started at COTR where she plans to enroll in University Studies and transfer into nursing in the future.

Joining Barth as a rookie next season will be Claire Shepard, Julie-Anna Schaar, Abigail Taggart, Cate Sykes, Katie Anderson and Sam Lautrup. Exhibition play will begin for both men’s and women’s teams in September and the Provincial Championship will wrap up the season in February 2019 in Cranbrook.

