COTR Avalanche topple Bearcats to start PACWEST regular season

The COTR Avalanche Womens’ squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The PACWEST Volleyball regular season is underway, and the College of the Rockies Avalanche Men’s and Women’s volleyball teams are off to a strong start, after weekend victories of the Columbia Bible College Bearcats Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, in Cranbrook.

The Women’s Avalanche handled the Bearcats three sets to one (3-1) on Friday at the COTR gym, and followed up with a 3-0 victory Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Men’s squad handled CBC 3-1 on Friday evening and 3-1 on Saturday.

The Men’s Ads sit atop the standings in a four point tie with Douglas College and Camosun College, while the Women’s team share a four point first place with Douglas and Vancouver Island University.

The Avalanche face Douglas College at home in Cranbrook, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29.

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)