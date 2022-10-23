The COTR Avalanche Womens’ squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Womens’ squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

COTR Avalanche topple Bearcats to start PACWEST regular season

The PACWEST Volleyball regular season is underway, and the College of the Rockies Avalanche Men’s and Women’s volleyball teams are off to a strong start, after weekend victories of the Columbia Bible College Bearcats Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, in Cranbrook.

The Women’s Avalanche handled the Bearcats three sets to one (3-1) on Friday at the COTR gym, and followed up with a 3-0 victory Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Men’s squad handled CBC 3-1 on Friday evening and 3-1 on Saturday.

The Men’s Ads sit atop the standings in a four point tie with Douglas College and Camosun College, while the Women’s team share a four point first place with Douglas and Vancouver Island University.

The Avalanche face Douglas College at home in Cranbrook, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29.

 

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Women’s squad in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team celebrate their victory over the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

The COTR Avalanche Men’s team celebrate their victory over the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks remain winless after 5-1 loss to visiting Buffalo Sabres
Next story
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Sebastian Korda for European Open title

Just Posted

Photo courtesy Martin Ross/via <a href="https://www.cranbrookbucks.ca/" target="_blank">cranbrookbucks.ca </a><a href="cranbrookbucks.ca" target="_blank"></a>
Bucks set record in 10-3 win over Powell River

The COTR Avalanche in action against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)
COTR Avalanche topple Bearcats to start PACWEST regular season

A fly fisherman casts on the Kootenai River, downstream from Lake Kookanusa, a reservoir that crosses the border between the U.S. and Canada, on Sept. 19, 2014. First Nations and environmentalists are angry the federal and British Columbia governments continue to stonewall American requests for a joint investigation of cross-border contamination from coal mining in southern B.C.'s Elk Valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Spokesman Review, Rich Landers
First Nations, environmentalists tired of stonewalling over Kootenays selenium probe

Highway contractor Mainroad takes care of a 3,673 kilometres long stretch of highway and secondary roads in the East Kootenay. Bulletin file.
Winter is coming: What to expect from the highway contractor