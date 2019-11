Capilano Universtiy came to Cranbrook to take on the College of the Rockies in weekend PACWEST volleyball action.

The Capilano Blues bested both the Men’s and Women’s squads in the Friday evening sets, (both three games to won).

The Avalanche women’s squad took their Saturday afternoon match, winning in a hard-fought five-game set 3-2. The Avalanche men’s team lost 3-0 to the Blues.

More details to come.

Barry Coulter photo