COTR Avalanche sign South Surrey’s Abigail Taggart

Women’s volleyball team receives commitment from Earl Marriott Secondary player for 2018-19 season

The College of the Rockies Avalanche added another piece for their 2018-19 season this week, signing Abigail Taggart of South Surrey.

According to a COTR Avs press release, Taggart started playing volleyball in elementary school and has played for the Infinity Volleyball club for the past five years, four of which she served as her team’s captain. At the high school level, she played for Earl Marriott Secondary last season, who finished in third place at the AAAA B.C. Provincials tournament.

“We are very excited to have Abigail Taggart attend COTR and become part of our 2018-19 roster,” said head coach John Swanson. “I was very impressed with Abby’s interest and desire to elevate her game to the next level. Abby’s academic success, athletic skill set and impressive work ethic will serve her well as she transitions into Collegiate life.”

In addition to playing volleyball, Taggart has also coached at the U-13 level. She mentioned numerous reasons why the Avalanche program was right for her.

“I’m excited to attend COTR as it is a smaller school with a close-knit family feel between the volleyball programs,” Taggart said. “I’m hoping to elevate my playing level, create strong relationships with my teammates, and experience life in a smaller community and college.”

The 2018-19 season will kick off in October and COTR will host this year’s PACWEST Provincial Championships in February.

