COTR Avalanche men’s team wins bronze at PACWEST championships

For the first time since 2014 the College of the Rockies Men’s Avalanche volleyball team are PACWEST bronze medalists after a four-set victory over the Douglas Royals on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26. (Photo via pacwestbc.ca)

With files from Ryan Watters/pacwestbc.ca

For the first time since 2014 the College of the Rockies Men’s Avalanche volleyball team are PACWEST bronze medalists after a four-set victory over the Douglas Royals on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26.

The tournament was being hosted by Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford, and won by the Camosun Chargers. Camosun College will be returning to the national championship after a come from behind, fifth set victory over the VIU Mariners on Saturday night to win PACWEST gold.

After dropping the first set 25-27 in the Bronze Medal game, the Avalanche came storming back to win the next three to earn their medal using a very balanced attack orchestrated by Vittor Mateus. KeAndre Evans benefitted from Mateus’ play with 18 kills and Diego Policarpo had 10 and was named the Player of the Match for the Avalanche.

It was another tough playoff loss for the Royals who won just one set this tournament. Ben Shand led the way on Saturday with 10 kills and Greg Moore had seven.

The COTR Avalanche men’s squad moved on to the semi-final after an incredible quarterfinal match beating the defending national champion Capilano Blues in five sets at the PACWEST 2022 Volleyball Championships on Thursday afternoon.

After the Avalanche won the first set the Blues took control in the next two sets winning both and looked to be on cruise control. In the fourth set the Blues again took the lead and the Avalanche looked to have no answer for the Blues offence. However the momentum started to shift and the Avalanche fought off a few different match points before tying the set. The two teams battled back and forth before the Avalanche took the fourth set 38-36. They used that momentum to win the fifth set 15-9 and punch their ticket to the semi-final.

Diego Policarpo led the Avs with 17 kills and KeAndre Evans was massive with 15 kills. The Avalanche will meet the VIU Mariners in Friday’s semi.

The Ads’ semi-final match-up with VIU was a classic! The top seeded Mariners prevailed Friday evening in an exciting five set thriller.

The Mariners won the first two sets before the Avalanche roared back to tie it and forced the deciding set. In the fifth the set went back and forth before the Mariners finally won 15-12.

On the Women’s side, the Avalanche lost a nailbiting semi-final match-up against Capilano College, two sets to three.

The Capilano Blues survived and upset the COTR Avalanche in the first women’s quarterfinal in five sets; 25-14, 25-20, 11-25, 23-25, 15-9.

After winning the first two sets the Blues dropped the next two when the Avalanche stormed back with a convincing third set victory. The Blues held their composure and turned things around in the fifth set to advance to the semi-finals on Friday.

The Douglas Royals took gold on the Women’s side, after a four-set win over the reigning champion VIU Mariners. The Royals will be the PACWEST champion at the CCAA National championship while the Mariners will be a wildcard in PEI.

The Camosun Chargers are bronze medalists f after an exciting four-set victory over the Capilano Blues; 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-23.