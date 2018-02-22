COTR Avalanche men suffer early elimination from Provincials

The College of the Rockies Avalanche men’s volleyball team had their shot at Provincial glory dashed quickly, falling 3-0 on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals to the Camosun College Chargers.

As the sixth-seed at the PACWEST Championships, which are being hosted this year in Abbotsford by the University of Fraser Valley Cascades, the Avs opened up their tournament against the powerhouse third-seed Camosun Chargers.

Three-time defending champions, the Chargers quickly overpowered COTR and won the opening set 25-12. In the second, the Avs fought back admirably but fell short in a 25-15 set.

In the third, the match tightened up and the two teams were neck-and-neck all the way to the end. Although COTR managed to grab small one-point and two-point leads, they just couldn’t hang on long enough for a victory. Camosun took the set 28-26 in a nailbiter.