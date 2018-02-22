COTR Avalanche men suffer early elimination from Provincials

Volleyball team ousted in three sets by defending champion Camosun Chargers in quarterfinals

The College of the Rockies Avalanche men’s volleyball team had their shot at Provincial glory dashed quickly, falling 3-0 on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals to the Camosun College Chargers.

As the sixth-seed at the PACWEST Championships, which are being hosted this year in Abbotsford by the University of Fraser Valley Cascades, the Avs opened up their tournament against the powerhouse third-seed Camosun Chargers.

Three-time defending champions, the Chargers quickly overpowered COTR and won the opening set 25-12. In the second, the Avs fought back admirably but fell short in a 25-15 set.

In the third, the match tightened up and the two teams were neck-and-neck all the way to the end. Although COTR managed to grab small one-point and two-point leads, they just couldn’t hang on long enough for a victory. Camosun took the set 28-26 in a nailbiter.

BCHL Today: Merritt's Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm
B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

