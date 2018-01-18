COTR Avalanche men ready for crucial matches against ‘desperate’ Bearcats

Avs host Columbia Bible College this weekend, look to keep two-win separation in standings

The PACWEST Provincial Championships may still be over a month away, but there’s a good chance the College of the Rockies men’s volleyball team won’t be involved, unless they win this weekend.

Facing the visiting Columbia Bible College Bearcats at home, the Avs are carrying a 4-10 record, and are in the sixth and final playoff spot. CBC has a 2-14 record and is in last place in the conference.

A pair of losses for COTR would have them tied at the bottom and not in a comfortable position. Entering the back-to-back weekend games on Friday and Saturday, the stakes couldn’t be much higher.

“A playoff spot is pretty much on the line,” said head coach Cisco Farrero. “[CBC] feel like this is their chance to catch us, for sure. So, we’re going to have to play our best games because we’re going to face a team that’s pretty desperate.”

Despite their better record, the Avs have actually only won two games this season, as well. An additional two victories came as the result of forfeit from the Camosun Chargers after they unintentionally started an ineligible player during the opening weekend.

One of COTR’s two wins came on the road against CBC in mid-November, their last victory prior to embarking on a five-game losing streak.

After dropping their first two matches of 2018 to the Capilano University Blues last weekend, the team is still searching for their first non-forfeit win in front of their home crowd.

Saturday’s five-set thriller against Capilano in which they only lost 15-11, due in large part to service errors, gives plenty of reason for optimism.

“It’s going to take a lot out of us because we have to get these victories against CBC to stay ahead of them and to potentially push up in the standings,” Farrero said. “[Last weekend], our offence was really sporadic — consistency wins, and inconsistency loses.”

Leading the team offensively last weekend was sophomore power hitter Matt Cespedes, who put up 21 kills in eight sets, and fourth-year outside hitter Zach James, who had 15 kills to go with nine digs.

Libero Blake Thomson, however, has thus far been the team’s MVP with 106 digs this year.

CBC is entering the night on a six-match losing streak, including a three-set whomping by Vancouver Island University in their most recent action last Saturday.

The Avs’ and Bearcats’ weekend kicks off around 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, following the women’s teams’ game at 6:00 p.m. All the weekend matches will be played at the College of the Rockies’ gymnasium.

Previous story
COTR Avalanche women host Columbia Bible College, ready for ‘tough’ weekend

Just Posted

Fundraiser set up after car accident

Bystander fishing at nearby lake describes springing into action after hearing the collision.

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

The tradition carries on

Locals Coffee House, Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Studio Stage Door

Third Winter Ale Concert Series kicks off Jan. 31

It’s almost time for the latest edition of a significant cultural event on our winter calendar.

BC Liberal leadership candidate stops in Cranbrook

Andrew Wilkinson drums up local support as race enters final weeks.

WATCH: ULLR Dag Festival at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Come snow!

Toronto man charged in double homicide

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Caiboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

North Delta’s Colton Hasebe named BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2018 Champion Child

Colton takes the reins from 2107 Champion Child and Tsawwassen resident Taylin McGill

LIVE: B.C. announces anti-racism funding

Ravi Kahlon said money will go to B.C. Organizing Against Racism and Hate (OARH) program

Vancouver Aquarium to no longer house whales, dolphins

Follows a Park Board ban in May

Most Read