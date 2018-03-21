College of the Rockies to host 2019 PACWEST Volleyball Championships

Avalanche volleyball program set to have home court advantage for 2018-19 playoffs

The College of the Rockies announced via their social media channels on Tuesday afternoon that they will be hosting the 2018-19 PACWEST Volleyball Championships at their Cranbrook campus.

In February 2019, the COTR Avalanche athletics program will host the top six men’s and women’s teams in the conference for playoff volleyball action.

Cranbrook last hosted the event in 2013. This past year, both Avalanche teams made the Championship tournament (hosted by the University of Fraser Valley in Abbotsford) as sixth-seeds, but lost in the opening round.

