College of the Rockies to host 2019 PACWEST Volleyball Championships

The College of the Rockies announced via their social media channels on Tuesday afternoon that they will be hosting the 2018-19 PACWEST Volleyball Championships at their Cranbrook campus.

Get ready to rally!!! @AvsVolleyball have been selected to host the 2018-19 PACWEST Volleyball Championships! Thrilled to be able to welcome the top 6 men's and women's teams to our college/community in February 2019! pic.twitter.com/VedA9OLz08 — College of Rockies (@COTR_Updates) March 20, 2018

In February 2019, the COTR Avalanche athletics program will host the top six men’s and women’s teams in the conference for playoff volleyball action.

Cranbrook last hosted the event in 2013. This past year, both Avalanche teams made the Championship tournament (hosted by the University of Fraser Valley in Abbotsford) as sixth-seeds, but lost in the opening round.