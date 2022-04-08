College of the Rockies Avalanche Athletics hosts awards banquet

College of the Rockies’ Avalanche Athletics held an awards banquet on Thursday, April 7 at the Heritage Inn Convention Centre in Cranbrook to recognize athletes for their academic and athletic achievements.
Below are a list of the awards presented and the recipients:
PACWEST Academic Excellence
This award is presented to student-athletes who have achieved honors standing at their institution, based on their cumulative GPA in a minimum of 27 credit hours.
Recipient:
Kamrin Loitz, KNES
College of the Rockies Academic Excellence
Recognizing student athletes with a GPA of 7.5 or higher in 12 or more credit hours.
Recipients:
Logan Williams, Business
Claire Newsome, University Studies
Brynn Shaw, University Studies
Kamrin Loitz, KNES
Alex Avery, UVIC
PACWEST Awards
PACWEST Rookie of the year
Diego Policarpo
PACWEST Individual Awards
Top Setter – Vittor Mateus
Top Middle Blocker – Brooklyn Brodner
PACWEST All-Star Team
First Team All-star: Vittor Mateus
Second Team All-star: KeAndre Evans
PACWEST All-Rookie team
Brooklyn Brodner and Diego Policarpo
PACWEST Player of the Week
Vittor Mateus, Week 9 and 11
KeAndre Evans, Week 7
Dani Bryant, Week 11
CCAA Player of the week
Dani Bryant
The First Year Student Athlete Award
This award is presented to a student-athlete who demonstrates a commitment to the team, a strong work ethic both on and off the court and good sportsmanship for the duration of the Avalanche season.
Winner – Emma Moore
Spirit Award
This award goes to a student with contagious energy and consistent demonstration of behaviour that lines up with the spirit of being “Small College Proud”.
Winners – Rose Howard and Reece Clarke
Women Team Awards
Most Improved Player- Rylee Bell
Rookie of the year- Brooklyn Brodner
Most valuable player- Dani Bryant
Avalanche award- Brynn Shaw
Men’s Team Awards
Most Improved Player- Sebastien Delorne
Rookie of the year- Diego Policarpo
Most valuable player- Vittor Mateus
Avalanche award- Alex Avery