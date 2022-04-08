College of the Rockies Avalanche Athletics hosts awards banquet

Athletes were recognized for the academic and athletic achievements

College of the Rockies’ Avalanche Athletics held an awards banquet on Thursday, April 7 at the Heritage Inn Convention Centre in Cranbrook to recognize athletes for their academic and athletic achievements.

Below are a list of the awards presented and the recipients:

PACWEST Academic Excellence

This award is presented to student-athletes who have achieved honors standing at their institution, based on their cumulative GPA in a minimum of 27 credit hours.

Recipient:

Kamrin Loitz, KNES

College of the Rockies Academic Excellence

Recognizing student athletes with a GPA of 7.5 or higher in 12 or more credit hours.

Recipients:

Logan Williams, Business

Claire Newsome, University Studies

Brynn Shaw, University Studies

Kamrin Loitz, KNES

Alex Avery, UVIC

PACWEST Awards

PACWEST Rookie of the year

Diego Policarpo

PACWEST Individual Awards

Top Setter – Vittor Mateus

Top Middle Blocker – Brooklyn Brodner

PACWEST All-Star Team

First Team All-star: Vittor Mateus

Second Team All-star: KeAndre Evans

PACWEST All-Rookie team

Brooklyn Brodner and Diego Policarpo

PACWEST Player of the Week

Vittor Mateus, Week 9 and 11

KeAndre Evans, Week 7

Dani Bryant, Week 11

CCAA Player of the week

Dani Bryant

The First Year Student Athlete Award

This award is presented to a student-athlete who demonstrates a commitment to the team, a strong work ethic both on and off the court and good sportsmanship for the duration of the Avalanche season.

Winner – Emma Moore

Spirit Award

This award goes to a student with contagious energy and consistent demonstration of behaviour that lines up with the spirit of being “Small College Proud”.

Winners – Rose Howard and Reece Clarke

Women Team Awards

Most Improved Player- Rylee Bell

Rookie of the year- Brooklyn Brodner

Most valuable player- Dani Bryant

Avalanche award- Brynn Shaw

Men’s Team Awards

Most Improved Player- Sebastien Delorne

Rookie of the year- Diego Policarpo

Most valuable player- Vittor Mateus

Avalanche award- Alex Avery

Pictured are Ciso Farrero, men’s Avalanche Head Coach, and athlete Diego Policarpo. (Photos courtesy of Dylan Thompson)

Pictured are Bryan Fraser, women’s Avalanche Head Coach and athlete Dani Bryant. (Photos courtesy of Dylan Thompson)

Pictured are Bryan Fraser, women’s Avalanche Head Coach and athlete Brynn Shaw. (Photos courtesy of Dylan Thompson)

Pictured are Ciso Farrero, men’s Avalanche Head Coach, and athlete Alex Avery. (Photos courtesy of Dylan Thompson)

Pictured are Bryan Fraser, women’s Avalanche Head Coach and athlete Rylee Bell. (Photos courtesy of Dylan Thompson)

Pictured are Ciso Farrero, men’s Avalanche Head Coach, and athlete Vittor Mateus. (Photos courtesy of Dylan Thompson)

Pictured are Ciso Farrero, men’s Avalanche Head Coach, and athlete Sebastien Delorne. (Photos courtesy of Dylan Thompson)