Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair celebrates scoring a goal during the second half of their NWSL soccer match against the Orlando Pride in Portland, Ore. File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christine Sinclair, Alphonso Davies up for Canada Soccer annual awards

Annual award, introduced in 1993, celebrates achievements at both the international and club level

Canada captain Christine Sinclair and Bayern Munich teenager Alphonso Davies are among the nominees for the 2019 Canada Soccer Player Awards.

Sinclair, who was 17 in 2000 when honoured the first time, won the award last year for the 14th time. Davies, meanwhile, became the become the youngest winner of the men’s award at age 18.

The annual award, introduced in 1993, celebrates achievements at both the international and club level with an emphasis on national team performances. All 24 senior nominees featured for Canada in 2019.

Nominees for Canadian Youth International Players of the Year include midfielder Olivia Smith, who became the youngest Canadian to debut with the national team when she came off the bench in early November in a tournament in China. Smith was aged 15 years and 94 days at the time.

Toronto FC academy forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, who scored both of Canada’s goals at the recent FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, is also among the youth nominees.

Derek Cornelius and Jordyn Huitema won the youth awards in 2018. Both are nominated for the senior award this year.

The 36-year-old Sinclair scored career goal No. 183 at the recent China tournament. She is one strike away from tying retired American Abby Wambach’s world record of 184 goals.

Davies, 19, was a key contributor to Canada in its CONCACAF Nations League campaign while making his presence felt in the Bundesliga and Champions League for Bayern.

ALSO READ: Kaye, Sinclair and Charron named players of the month by Canada Soccer

Other male nominees include Canada captain Scott Arfield, veteran Atiba Hutchinson (a six-time winner), midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Samuel Piette, and forwards Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan David.

Other female nominees include defenders Kadeisha Buchanan (a two-time winner) and Ashley Lawrence, midfielders Jessie Fleming and Sophie Schmidt and forward Janine Beckie.

The nominees were chosen by the Canadian Soccer Association, with input from its coaches.

Media and coaches will vote for the Canadian Players of the Year while only coaches will vote on the youth internationals. Canada Soccer staff coaches will select the 2019 Canadian Para Soccer Player of the Year and the Canadian Futsal Player of the Year.

The Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award, which recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team goalkeeper, will be decided by a fan vote (www.CanadaSoccer.com/goodhands). The six saves up for the award are split evenly between Milan Borjan and Stephanie Labbe.

Nominees for the 2019 Canada Soccer Player Awards

Men

Scott Arfield, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland); Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); Lucas Cavallini, Puebla FC (Mexico); Derek Cornelius, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Jonathan David, KAA Gent (Belgium); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); Junior Hoilett, Cardiff City (Wales); Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas (Turkey); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Los Angeles FC (MLS); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piette, Montreal Impact (MLS)

Women

Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Kadeisha Buchanan, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); Sabrina D’Angelo, Vittsjo GIK (Sweden); Jessie Fleming, UCLA (NCAA); Jordyn Huitema, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Stephanie Labbe, North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Desiree Scott, Utah Royals (NWSL); Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Shelina Zadorsky, Orlando Pride (NWSL).

Nominees for Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Men

Loic Cloutier, Gianfranco Facchineri, Kamron Habibullah, Marc Kouadio, Jayden Nelson, Damiano Pecile, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Nathan-Dylan Saliba.

Women

Tanya Boychuk, Jessica De Filippo, Kaila Novak, Jade Rose, Caitlin Shaw, Nikayla Small, Olivia Smith, Julianne Vallerand.

Awards Schedule

Dec. 6: Allstate Good Hands

Dec. 9: Para and Futsal

Dec. 10: Youth International Players of the Year

Dec. 11-13: Canadian Players of the Year (dates TBD)

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

