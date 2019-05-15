Chernove wins two medals in Italy

The Cranbrook cyclist competed at the first round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

Tristen Chernove was in Corridonia, Italy for the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, where he won a gold and silver medal. Photo by Jean-Baptiste Bénavent.

Cranbrook’s Tristen Chernove continues his dominance in para-cycling.

From May 9-12 he was in Corridonia, Italy for the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup.

Chernove earned a silver medal in the 18-kilometre men’s C2 race, where he was only 3.84 seconds behind the first place finish of Arslan Gilmutdinov of Russia.

It was a gold medal finish for Chernove in the individual road race, with Ivo Koblasa of the Czech Republic and Darren Hicks of Australia coming in second and third respectively.

Team Canada finished the Corridonia event with six medals in four days including three gold, two silver and one bronze.

It’s back to business for Chenrove, who will be competing at the second round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup from May 16-19 in Ostend, Belgium. These events count towards qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.



