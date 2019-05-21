Chernove medals in Belgium

Cranbrook cyclist Tristen Chernove finished the second round of UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

Tristen Chernove in Italy just finished the second round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup. Photo by Jean-Baptiste Bénavent.

Tristen Chernove was in Ostend, Belgium for round two of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup.

The Cranbrook cyclist finished the weekend with a bronze medal in the men’s C2 road race and a silver medal in the individual time trial.

In the time trial, Chernove had a time of 40:41.88 and was just beaten out by Australia’s Darren Hicks who finished with at 40:16.77.

Canada finished the event in Ostend with five silver medals and two bronze. The results are all converted into points, which are vital for Paralympic qualification.

Currently, Chernove sits third in the Men Elite C2- Road Para Ranking. He has 112 points, just behind Ewoud Vromant (118 points) and Arslan Gilmutdinov (114 points).

The third round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup will be August 8-11 in Baie-Comeau, Quebec.