Tristen Chernove in Italy just finished the second round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup. Photo by Jean-Baptiste Bénavent.

Chernove medals in Belgium

Cranbrook cyclist Tristen Chernove finished the second round of UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup

Tristen Chernove was in Ostend, Belgium for round two of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup.

The Cranbrook cyclist finished the weekend with a bronze medal in the men’s C2 road race and a silver medal in the individual time trial.

In the time trial, Chernove had a time of 40:41.88 and was just beaten out by Australia’s Darren Hicks who finished with at 40:16.77.

Canada finished the event in Ostend with five silver medals and two bronze. The results are all converted into points, which are vital for Paralympic qualification.

READ MORE: Chernove wins two medals in Italy

Currently, Chernove sits third in the Men Elite C2- Road Para Ranking. He has 112 points, just behind Ewoud Vromant (118 points) and Arslan Gilmutdinov (114 points).

The third round of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup will be August 8-11 in Baie-Comeau, Quebec.

