Chernove ends season with another golden finish

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

A local cycling athlete is back on the podium with another gold medal as Tristen Chernove took another championship title at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Quebec this past weekend.

Chernove won first place in the men’s C2 road race in Baie-Comeau, finishing by just over two minutes ahead of the peloton, the pack of cyclists that trailed his lead.

The Cranbrook-based athlete finished his World Cup season in second overall place in the men’s C2 rankings, despite only competing in four of the six World Cup events.

Chernove said he was grateful for his performance on home soil and praised his teammates and fellow competitors.

“Super nice to win solo off the front and witness such great results from my teammates too,” Chernove wrote on a Facebook post. “Thank you to all the other athletes, Cycling Canada staff, supporters, organizers, and community of Baie-Comeau for making it happen! Congratulations Arslan Gilmutinov on taking the overall World Cup points leader jersey.”

Sebastien Travers, the head coach for the Para Cycling Canada team, raved about his athletes’ performance.

“It was a really, really good World Cup for us,” said Travers. “Twelve medals is a new record for the Para group, and it is comprised of medals from the High Performance and the NextGen groups, which is exactly what we hoped for. The athletes that came on board for this event showed a lot of potential, and we can be assured we will see more of them in the coming years.

“Points-wise, we are in a good position; we have already earned a spot for the Paralympics, so things are looking good. Of course, 2019 and 2020 are still part of the qualification process, so we have to make sure we are qualifying as many spots as we can for the Games. I’m happy and proud of everyone, and it was a good event for us.”

Combining road race and time trial events, Chernove finished the World Cup season with two gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze.

Previous story
VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp
Next story
B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Just Posted

Chernove ends season with another golden finish

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

Pair arrested, face drug-related charges

Team of law enforcement seize suspected crystal meth on Sunday near Ft. Steele

Lost Dog fire 90 per cent contained

BC Wildfire Service is reporting this morning that the Lost Dog complex… Continue reading

Flights resume at Cranbrook airport

Aircraft operating as normal after wildfire smoke forced flight cancellations on Sunday.

Planned ignition on Meachen Creek fire went ahead Sunday

Cool temperatures, higher humidiy helping efforts

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston and Fernie.

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Surrey-based squad scored a 6-4 win over Mexico reps in Williamsport on Monday

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

Most Read