Chernove captures trio of silvers at track world championship

Tristen Chernove hits the track during competition at the UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships from Jan. 30- Feb. 2, 2020 in Milton, Ont. Ivan Rupes photo.

Tristan Chernove captured a trio of silver medals at the 2020 UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships this past weekend in Milton, Ontario.

Chernove set a world record in the Men’s C2 1000 metre event with a run of 1:12.231, however, that was surpassed by Alexandre Leaute, who captured gold with a run that was one second faster.

Chernove also picked up a silver medial in the C2 200 metre time trial, riding to a finish of 12.141, again with Leaute earning gold with a run that was one-tenth of a second faster.

Chernove’s third silver came in the C2 Scratch Race, where he finished 60 laps in second place behind Spain’s Maurice Far Eckhard Tio.

“I always love competing with the international community at events at this level and it was just an honour to compete on home soil, being that Canada has never hosted a World Championship before,” said Chernove.

Tristen Chernove receives a silver medal following competition at the UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships from Jan. 30- Feb. 2, 2020 in Milton, Ont. Ivan Rupes photo.

Chernove, 44, described his results as ‘sweet-and-sour,’ noting he was glad to be back in competition while recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last October.

“Rehab from that was up and down and it was looking like track worlds this year might not be possible for me,”Chernove said. “Certainly, it’s significantly impacted my training and lead up to worlds, so I was just really happy to get to go and I feel like I achieved the most I could on given days, considering the circumstances and I still broke world records and every race I did was a personal best for me.

“So, getting older, but still getting stronger.”

Chernove, a three-time medallist in the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Brazil, is setting his sights on the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo this year.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

