Washington Capitals center Chandler Stephenson (18) breaks out past Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Friday, May 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. STHE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O’Meara

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Chandler Stephenson knew at the beginning of playoffs that he wanted to bring the Stanley Cup to Humboldt if he and the Washington Capitals won it.

When the Capitals were up 3-1 in the final, he said he would share the Cup with the people of Humboldt, Sask.

The 24-year-old forward who’s originally from Saskatoon will make good on his commitment today.

RELATED: Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Stephenson will be joined by more than a dozen current and former professional players for Humboldt Hockey Day.

It was organized by the NHL and the NHLPA to celebrate the strength and resilience of the town of 6,000.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured after the April 6 crash between Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Two of Stephenson’s friends — Brayden Camrud and Kaleb Dahlgren — are among the survivors.

“The community deserves to have a good day,” Stephenson told The Associated Press. “We’re not trying to be saviours by any means because nothing can replace a life. We’re just trying to make it as positive a day as we can and hopefully put some smiles and some laughs on some people’s faces.”

RELATED: Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

Stephenson said he was thrilled to see Camrud in Las Vegas when the Capitals won the Cup and was happy to be skating with Dahlgren again this summer.

He understands many weren’t so lucky, which is why he thought of Humboldt before planning any other activity he’d do in his short period with the Cup.

Members of the Broncos organization will be with Stephenson and the Cup for a private function before he takes the famous trophy to a public event this afternoon.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Just Posted

2018 Kootenay Game Changer nominees announced

Game Changing community members will be honoured at Awards Gala on September 22, 2018

Evacuation alert issued for Edgewood

Mt. O’Leary fire burning 9 km from the community

PHOTOS: Syringa Fire continues to grow

Photographer captures striking photos of the Syringa Creek Fire.

Ktunaxa disappointed in Jumbo court ruling

Indigenous group remains opposed to ski resort development in Jumbo Valley.

Higher winds expected today

Weather forecast calls for change mid-day today (Thursday, August 23, 2018) as cold front moves in

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley, Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie.

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To my neighbour you noticed I was watering my lawn on… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

It happened this week in Cranbrook Week August 19th – 25th Dave… Continue reading

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

Many members attending the annual Tory convention in Halifax expressed quiet relief

Most Read