Vancouver Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning. (The Canadian Press)

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday they’ve signed the general manager Jim Benning to a multi-year contract extension.

“I believe we are on the right track and I am pleased to continue the work we started four years ago when we set out to build a championship team,” said Benning in a news release.

A letter was circulating on social media earlier that day from Canucks president Trevor Linden, in which he says the team’s main goal is to “build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team that competes every night and ultimately has a chance to bring the Stanley Cup to Vancouver.”

Linden blamed injuries and inconsistency for the lack of results so far this season, and said the team’s future is brighter than ever with the talent that Benning and the scouting staff have brought together.

Benning was hired as the team’s 11th GM in May 2014, after he served as assistant GM for the Boston Bruins for seven seasons, one of which included a Stanley Cup.

Currently, Vancouver sits fourth last in the NHL and last in the Pacific Division with a record of 22-28-6.

The Canucks have not made the playoffs since the 2014-15 season, and finished in the bottom three of the NHL standings the past two seasons.

Previous story
Mount Baker Wild Junior Girls host tournament this weekend
Next story
Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Just Posted

Public memorial for local couple being held at Western Financial Place

A joint celebration of life being held on Saturday, Feb. 17, starting at 2:30 p.m.

RDEK asks for review of highway maintenance

Area B director Stan Doehle wants to explore option of government taking over responsibility.

Brent Butt comes to Cranbrook

Canadian comedian celebrating 30 years in show business, Corner Gas animated remake

Man, who promised millions to Kimberley hockey team, admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million last fall, but the team has yet to receive any cash

UPDATE: RCMP finish investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock behind Tamarack Centre

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the week’s top stories

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce concerned minimum wage hike too rapid

The Provincial Government recently announced minimum wage will be increased over the… Continue reading

MBSS Jazz hosts concert ahead of major festival trip

The Jazz musicians and singers of Mt. Baker Secondary School are gearing… Continue reading

RCMP arrest two following convenience store robbery

Cranbrook RCMP arrested two suspects following a robbery at local convenience store… Continue reading

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

Most Read