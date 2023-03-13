Northeastern Huskies forward Aidan McDonough (25) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Vancouver Canucks have signed McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adam Glanzman

Northeastern Huskies forward Aidan McDonough (25) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Vancouver Canucks have signed McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adam Glanzman

Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Former 7th-round draft pick inks deal after completing his college career

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Aidan McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old led the Northeastern University Huskies with 20 goals and 38 points in 34 games in his fourth and final NCAA season.

McDonough helped lead Northeastern win this year’s Beanpot championship, which features the four major college teams in the Boston area. He scored the only shootout goal in a 3-2 win over Harvard in the tournament final.

The Milton, Mass., native also won the Beanpot in 2020 when he posted a game-high four points (one goal, three assists) in a 5-4 double-overtime victory over Boston University.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward had 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists) over 124 career games with the Huskies.

McDonough was originally selected by the Canucks in the seventh round, 195th overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

“Aidan has continued to improve his game each year since being drafted and we are very pleased to have agreed to terms with him today,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He has steadily grown into a leadership role with Northeastern throughout his time there, and our development team is looking forward to working with him as he starts his pro hockey career.”

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck
Next story
Bucks sweep weekend BCHL action during home doubleheader

Just Posted

Bucks goalie Nathan Airey (#29) makes a spectacular save off a shot by Surrey’s Jake Bongo (#29) in the second period of the Buck’s lopsided 6-0 win over the visiting Eagles on Friday night. Martin Ross photo.
Bucks sweep weekend BCHL action during home doubleheader

1916
It happened this week in 1916

An avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. Avalanche Canada has released more details about the deadly avalanche that killed three German citizens in southeastern British Columbia last week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Avalanche Canada releases details on Invermere area avalanche that killed 3 Germans

Katherine Lui, a grade six student at Fernie Academy, provided a demonstration of a homemade bottle crusher, which she and her project partner Nola Locker, made from cardboard (Gillian Francis photo)
PHOTOS: East Kootenay Science Fair puts spotlight on youth talent

Pop-up banner image