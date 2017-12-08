Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Nic Dowd from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenceman Jordan Subban.

The deal was announced late Thursday evening, shortly after Vancouver’s 4-1 loss to Philadelphia at home.

The 27-year-old Dowd appeared in 16 games this season with the Kings, posting one assist, and has 90 NHL games over three seasons with L.A. He has six goals and 23 points in his career.

The 22-year-old Subban has played in 16 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League this year, recording five assists.

Drafted in the fourth round by Vancouver during the 2013 Draft, Subban has appeared in 148 regular-season games over three seasons with Utica, but has yet to make his NHL debut.

Jordan is the younger brother of Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban.

READ: Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cranbrook’s India Sherret places eighth at first FIS World Cup event of season
Next story
VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

Just Posted

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is… Continue reading

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

BC company sends planes to fight California wildfires

Vancouver Island-based Coulson sends two C-130 aircraft to fight fires

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Godspell; Fearmongering about electoral reform; The deer

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Most Read