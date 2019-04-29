Tennis Canada announced Raonic’s withdrawal from the clay-court tournaments Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian tennis star Raonic withdraws from Madrid, Rome with injured right knee

Raonic hasn’t played since losing in the second round of the Miami Open on March 24

Injuries have once again become an issue for Milos Raonic, as Canada’s top-ranked tennis player has withdrawn from Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome with a banged-up right knee.

Tennis Canada announced Raonic’s withdrawal from the clay-court tournaments Monday.

READ MORE: Teen runs 120 km marathons through deserts

It remains to be seen whether the world No. 16 will be ready for the French Open, which starts May 26. Raonic withdrew from the second Grand Slam of the season last year, as well as the Rome Masters, with a right knee ailment.

It’s a blow to the hard-serving Canadian from Thornhill, Ont., who had some success at hard-court tournaments earlier this year. He reached the Indian Wells semifinals last month, losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

Raonic hasn’t played since losing in the second round of the Miami Open to Britain’s Kyle Edmund on March 24.

Skipping the clay season to recover is not necessarily a bad thing for Raonic. His powerful game is much better suited to grass and hard-surface courts, though he did reach the semifinals in Rome in 2014.

Raonic, who reached a career-high world ranking of No. 3 in 2016, has battled multiple injuries throughout his career, including a sore back, wrist surgery, a right elbow ailment and a pinched nerve in his right foot.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nurse’s memeable moment perfect fit as Raptors spoofed in popular Game of Zones

Just Posted

Cyclist pedalling from coast to coast raising money for Parkinson’s disease

Walter Reich is cycling across Canada to fundraise, boost awareness for Parkinson’s disease

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition “Touch” Art That Makes… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

April 21 - 27: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Feds announce Indigenous inclusion in Columbia River Treaty talks

Indigenous Nations had earlier protested their exclusion from negotiations last year

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Appeal dismissed in challenge to Alberta gay-straight alliance law

NDP government introduced legislation that requires administrators to accept gay-straight alliances

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

Most Read