Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury completed his first World Cup event since the Pyeongchang Winter Games by adding his second silver medal.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second on Sunday in the men’s dual moguls, a day after scoring 89.27 in moguls for silver.

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima won gold in both events, scoring 91.03 on Saturday to edge Kingsbury, while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan placed third in both.

Fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe couldn’t follow up silver in women’s moguls on Saturday, placing 13th in dual moguls.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was Canada’s top finisher in the dual moguls as she placed sixth. American Tess Johnson took gold.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who won silver in Pyeongchang, scored 81.33, behind winner Perrine Laffont of France for her silver on Saturday.

The Canadian Press

