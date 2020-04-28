In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. A Quebec-born Super Bowl champion is making the move from the offensive line to the medical front line. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Brynn Anderson

Canadian-born Super Bowl champ joins front-line workers at Quebec long-term care facility

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University’s Faculty of Medicine

A Quebec-born Super Bowl champion is making the move from the offensive line to the medical front line.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working at a long-term care facility in Quebec to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif’s agent Sasha Ghavami confirmed the news, but declined to share which residence his client is working in.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste native, who holds a medical degree, told Sports Illustrated he was assigned to a facility on Montreal’s South Shore near his hometown.

Premier Francois Legault thanked the 29-year old Duvernay-Tardif, and Olympic bronze-medal winning figure skater Joannie Rochette, for joining hundreds of other health-care workers who have been assigned to other long-term care facilities.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University’s Faculty of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery in 2018.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusNFL

