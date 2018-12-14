Canada’s Alex Formenton tries to reach the puck during third period action against U Sports at the Q Centre in Colwood, B.C., on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp

The prospective members of Canada’s world junior team are awaiting the final roster decisions after completing a three-game pre-tournament series against a team of Canadian university hockey players.

The older and larger university players won two of the three games at the Q Centre arena, but Canada’s junior hopefuls displayed the speed attack game they will take into the world tournament that starts Dec. 26 in Vancouver.

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp, but the team must have its roster down to 22 players by Saturday.

Four players were released Thursday, including defencemen Cam Crotty and Calen Addison and forwards Raphael Lavoie and Ty Dellandrea.

Alex Formenton, one of two returning players from Canada’s defending gold medal champions, was injured Wednesday and did not play Thursday or Friday and his status for the tournament is not known.

All three Canadian goalies, Michael DiPietro, Ian Scott and Matthew Villalta, saw action in Friday’s game.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shootout loss for Canada West against Czech Republic

Just Posted

Jingle Bell Walk takes over school neighbourhood

Kootenay Orchards Elementary School collects donated food items for the Cranbrook Food Bank Society

Parkour: more than jumps and flips

Parkour has been becoming a fast favourite with kids due to its popularity on the internet.

Avalanche Canada issues special public warning

Very weak layer buried under recent snow a cause for concern

Special Public Avalanche Warning for Most Mountainous Regions of BC

Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry… Continue reading

Krebs selected to 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

ICE forward Peyton Krebs will be amoung the top CHL talent at the prospects game hosted in Red Deer.

VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosts community discussion about how to find and pursue recovery locally

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later

‘I was just praying someone would come along’

Canfor Corp. extending temporary curtailment of sawmills in B.C.; cutting hours

Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints

Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp

Final phase of Kelowna hospital cardiac centre completed

Finishing new recovery rooms marks completion of $381 million project

Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Most Read