Byram named to national junior development camp roster

Bowen Byram is one of 13 defencemen to make the National Junior Team Summer Development Camp roster

Cranbrook native Bowen Byram has been named to the roster for the 2019 National Junior Team Summer Development Camp. Trevor Crawley photo

Cranbrook will see a familiar name on the 2019 National Junior Team Summer Development Camp roster.

Bowen Byram is one of 13 defencemen to make the camp, which will take place July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Michigan.

Having played 67 regular season games in the 2018-19 season with the Vancouver Giants, Byram collected 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points — he led all Western Hockey League defencemen in goals. In the postseason, Byram led the team in points with eight goals and 18 assists.

LOOK BACK: Bowen Byram named WHL player of the month

East Kootenay hockey fans will also notice another familiar name on the roster, Peyton Krebs.

At the development camp there will be two Canadians teams, split into Team Red and Team White that will play four games — two against the United States and one each against Finland and Sweden.

Also, keep an eye on the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, which is held in Vancouver on June 21-22. Byram is the second-ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting’s Final Draft Rankings while Krebs is ranked 10th among North American skaters in the final draft rankings.

Both players are expected to go in the first round at the entry draft, which can be watched on Sportsnet.



