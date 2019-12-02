Byram, Krebs invited to national World Junior tryout

Cranbrook native Bowen Byram has been invited to a Hockey Canada tryout camp ahead of the 2020 World Junior Championship. Trevor Crawley photo

Hockey Canada has released a training camp roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship and some familiar names are on the list of 31 invitees.

Cranbrook product and Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram and Winnipeg Ice captain Peyton Krebs will be battling for the chance to represent Canada on the world stage at the annual U20 tournament, which is hosted by the Czech Repbulic this time.

Byram, who was born in Cranbrook and selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, has represented Canada before in the U17 Hockey Challenge and the U18 World Championship and Ivan Hlinka tournaments.

Byram established himself as a premier defenceman in his draft year, scoring 26 goals and collecting 45 assists for 80 points and was a major factor in the Giants’ run to the WHL championship, as the club fell just shy to Prince Albert Raiders.

Krebs, who is back on the ice and playing with the Winnipeg Ice after suffering a freak off-season training injury, joins an elite crop of forwards invited to the camp.

Krebs tallied 19 goals and 49 assists last season and was selected 17th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2019 NHL Draft.

The IIHF World Junior Championship will begin on Boxing Day, with Canada facing down the United States.



