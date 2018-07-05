Busy weekend of Bandits baseball coming up

Cranbrook Minor Baseball Association hosting annual ‘Slugfest’ tournament, Junior team also at home

There will be not one, not two, but five Cranbrook Bandits baseball teams in action this weekend. All but the Senior ‘A’ squad are hosting competition in town, meaning that local ball fans will have no shortage of viewing options.

The Cranbrook Bandits Junior rep teams are hosting the third annual ‘Bandits Slugfest’ tournament from Friday to Sunday, with opposition travelling from around the region to play ball in the Key City. The 10U division will feature five teams playing at the small Confederation Park fields, the 11Us will have four teams playing at Moir Centennial Park field two, and the 15Us will have five teams playing at Moir fields one and three.

The 10U tournament kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with a game between the hometown Junior Bandits and the Trail Chinooks. The Lethbridge SWLL All-Stars, Medicine Hat Minor All-Stars and the Kelowna COMBA Sun Devils will also be participating, with each team playing each other once in the round robin. In the playoff bracket, the first place team will advance straight to the finals, while second and third place will compete for a spot in the game and the fourth and fifth place teams will play a consolation game.

The U11 tournament also begins with the Junior Bandits, with the home team taking on the Spokane Cubs at 4:30 p.m. The four-team division is rounded out by the Lethbridge Mounties and the Medicine Hat Major AAA squad. The bracket will have a pair of semi-finals, with the winners going to the championship and the losers facing off in consolation.

The U15 tournament, meanwhile, gets going at 2:15 p.m. with the Bandits facing Idaho’s Hayden Astros. Their event will be structured in the same way as the U10 tourney, with the Calgary Junior Dinos, the Trail Orioles and the Medicine Hat Tigers 14U AAA team in attendance.

Playing at the large field at Confederation Park, separate to the tournament, will be the Cranbrook Junior ‘B’ Bandits American Legion team, who are hosting the Glacier Twins in a doubleheader on Saturday.

After 22 games so far this season, the ‘B’ team has 10 wins and is 2-4 in conference play. The Bandits have also had four games cancelled due to weather and their most recent doubleheader in which they were outscored 42-20 and picked up a pair of losses to the Twins.

The only team that will be away from Cranbrook this weekend is the Bandits Senior ‘A’ American Legion squad, who are continuing their regulars season in Libby against the Loggers on Saturday.

Playing a doubleheader, Cranbrook will be looking to improve upon their 2-4 conference play record. Despite having played in two tournaments in Libby earlier this year, this will be the Bandits first game against the Loggers, who have struggled this summer and currently hold a 1-7 record in the Montana-Alberta league West ‘A’ standings.

Following the weekend, on Monday the Bandits ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams are scheduled to host Spokane’s Ferris High School for exhibition games.

2018 Bandits Slugfest Round Robin Schedule

10U Division

DATE TIME HOME AWAY FIELD
FRIDAY, JULY 6 3 PM CRANBROOK TRAIL CONFEDERATION 1
FRIDAY, JULY 6 3 PM KELOWNA LETHBRIDGE CONFEDERATION 2
FRIDAY, JULY 6 5:15 PM CRANBROOK MEDICINE HAT CONFEDERATION 1
FRIDAY, JULY 6 5:15 PM LETHBRIDGE TRAIL CONFEDERATION 2
FRIDAY, JULY 6 7:15 PM KELOWNA MEDICINE HAT CONFEDERATION 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 9 AM CRANBROOK KELOWNA CONFEDERATION 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 11:30 AM LETHBRIDGE MEDICINE HAT CONFEDERATION 2
SATURDAY, JULY 7 11:30 AM TRAIL KELOWNA CONFEDERATION 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 2 PM TRAIL MEDICINE HAT CONFEDERATION 2
SATURDAY, JULY 7 2 PM CRANBROOK LETHBRIDGE CONFEDERATION 1

11U Division

DATE TIME HOME AWAY FIELD
FRIDAY, JULY 6 4:30 PM CRANBROOK SPOKANE MOIR 2
FRIDAY, JULY 6 7 PM LETHBRIDGE MEDICINE HAT MOIR 2
SATURDAY, JULY 7 9 AM MEDICINE HAT SPOKANE MOIR 2
SATURDAY, JULY 7 11:30 PM CRANBROOK LETHBRIDGE MOIR 2
SATURDAY, JULY 7 1 PM SPOKANE LETHBRIDGE MOIR 2
SATURDAY, JULY 7 3:30 PM CRANBROOK MEDICINE HAT MOIR 2

15U Division

DATE TIME HOME AWAY FIELD
FRIDAY, JULY 6 2:15 PM CRANBROOK HAYDEN MOIR 1
FRIDAY, JULY 6 2:15 PM TRAIL CALGARY MOIR 3
FRIDAY, JULY 6 9 AM HAYDEN MEDICINE HAT MOIR 1
FRIDAY, JULY 6 11:30 PM CRANBROOK TRAIL MOIR 1
FRIDAY, JULY 6 8 AM MEDICINE HAT CALGARY MOIR 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 10:15 AM HAYDEN TRAIL MOIR 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 12:30 PM CRANBROOK CALGARY MOIR 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 2:45 PM TRAIL MEDICINE HAT MOIR 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 5 PM CALGARY HAYDEN MOIR 1
SATURDAY, JULY 7 7:15 PM CRANBROOK MEDICINE HAT MOIR 1
Previous story
Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Just Posted

Wendy Booth mulls Conservative nomination

UBCM President and RDEK Vice Chair will not seek re-election this fall, and will switch focus to matters in Kootenay-Columbia

Kimberley man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

Roof upgrades underway at Key City Theatre

Work to upgrade roof structure to close theatre operations for the next two months

Cars collide at 3rd Ave. and 11th Street South

First responders on the scene quickly

Hugs and/or Slugs: July 5

Slugs: To the people who take wheelchairs from the hospital. I went… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Rescuers race to drain water inside Thai cave before rains

Rescuers must extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk from cave

At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

The heat wave continues across Eastern and Central Canada

Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

Most Read