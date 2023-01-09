Bucks’ win streak snapped on three-game road trip

The Herd posted a pair of losses and earned a win during a triple-header excursion to the Lower Mainland

All good things come to an end.

The Cranbrook Bucks’ nine-game win streak was snapped late last week, as the the club hit the road for three games in three nights in Merritt and Chilliwack, posting a pair of losses and a win.

On Thursday (Jan. 5), the Centennials scored a late shorthanded marker and go-ahead goal to earn a 4-3, ending the Bucks’ recent run in the win column.

Jackson Murphy-Johnson and Jeremy Tremblay traded goals in the opening frame, while Jacob Smith and Noah Quinn did the same in the middle period.

Quinn put Cranbrook ahead in the third, however, Christian Lowe evened up the score while shorthanded, and Ryan Spinale potted the game winner with four minutes left in the contest.

Johnny Hicks was absolutely shelled in goal with 51 shots, turning aside 48 pucks in a hard fought win for Merritt, while Bucks netminder Carter Capton made 20 saves.

The Bucks got revenge the following night with a 4-1 win.

Nick Peluso and Julian Frias opened the scoring in the first period, while Bauer Morrissey tripled the lead in the middle frame.

Jaxon Murray put the Cents on the board in the final period, while Jack Silich potted an empty netter to put the game away.

Again, Hicks faced a ton of shots on goal, turning aside 38 shots, while Matthew Fleet picked up his first win with the Bucks, making 26 saves.

The Bucks were a part of Chilliwack Chiefs’ and BCHL history to close out their final game, as the hosts set an attendance record of over 5,000 buoyed by the presence of NHL legend Trevor Linden, who was on hand to take in the game while promoting one of his gyms — Club 16 Fitness — opening in the community.

Although the Bucks built up an early three-goal lead, the Chiefs scored four unanswered goals to mount a comeback and take the 4-3 win.

Jaden Fodchuk, Donovan Frias and Nick Peluso scored three quick goals, all within 90 seconds, before Nathan Morin answered back for the Chiefs to close out the opening period.

AJ Lacroix tallied twice in the middle frame, and Abram Wiebe scored the game winner on the powerplay in the third period.

Chiefs goaltender Austin McNicholas made 25 saves for the win, while Bucks stopper Carter Capton made 15 saves.

The Bucks will get some rest at home, playing out of Western Financial Place for the next six games.

The Herd will face off against the Wentachee Wild on Friday (Jan. 13) and the Vernon Vipers on Sunday (Jan. 15).