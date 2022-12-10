Bucks upend Warriors, face Penticton tonight

Cranbrook hosted Western Kelowna Friday night, in a battle for second place in the standings. Undefeated Vees up next

The Cranbrook Bucks fought their way to a 5-2 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors, in a battle for second place in the Conference standings, Friday, Dec. 9, at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)

Western Financial Place in Cranbrook was witness to a barnburner of a hockey game, Friday, Dec. 9, as the Cranbrook Bucks faced off against the West Kootenay Warriors.

The two teams are locked in a battle for second place in the Interior Conference of the BCHL, and both teams were aware.

However, the Bucks’ presence in front of the Warriors’ net was decisive storyline of the evening. Goals by Jack Henry and Nick Peluso gave the Bucks a two-goal lead going into the second period (Rylee Hlusiak had initially tied it up 1-1 after Henry’s goal). Jaden Fodchuk made it 3-1 six minutes into the second frame, and Jack Henry’s second goal of the game — short-handed, with Cameron Kungle in the box for slashing — resulted in the Warriors pulling goaltender Justin Katz for Angelo Zol at 11:30 of the period.

Donovan Frias scored his 11th of the season to make it 5-1.

In the third, the Warriors worked hard and desperately, but were only able to solve Nathan Airey once, a Jaiden Moriello goal at the 15-minute mark.

Cranbrook enoyed great success on special teams, even though they went o-3 on the power play. They killed off West Kelowna’s five power play chances, and Henry added the short-handed goal for good measure.

West Kelowna fired 36 shots on net, but Airey was stellar. Cranbrook had 31 shots on net.

2,050 spectators were on hand for Friday’s game.

Tonight, Saturday, Dec. 10, sees the league-leading Penticton Vees in town. The Bucks are going to look to make a statement against the undefeated Vees. Game time is 7 p.m. at Western Financial Place.