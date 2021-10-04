Bucks sweep weekend preseason action

Bucks skated to a 3-1 win over the Wild, shut out the Smoke Eates 6-0

The Cranbrook Bucks are wrapping up the BCHL preseason on a high note, sweeping all of their four BCHL opponents over the last week, as they get ready for their home-opener on Friday, Oct. 8 against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

However, there’s one special exhibition match left on the books, as the Bucks will host the Canadian National Women’s Team on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Western Financial Place.

Over the last weekend, the Bucks dumped the Wenatchee Wild and the Trail Smoke Eaters, shutting out the latter 6-0 on the road in the West Kootenay.

In Trail, six different goal scores hit the scoresheet and goaltender Nathan Airey made 33 saves on the way to a 6-0 win. Liam Hansson and Tyson Dyck opened the lead in the first period, followed by Cameron Kungle, who padded it in the middle frame. Rhys Bentham, Johnny Johnson, and Kellan Hjartarson also tallied in the third period.

Cranbrook won the special teams battle, going two for eight on the powerplay, while also killing off all five penalties.

On Friday, the Bucks hosted the Wenatchee Wild at Western Financial Place, using a strong second period to grind out a 3-1 win.

While the Wild struck first midway through the opening frame, Noah Quinn evened up the score a dozen seconds later.

Brendan Rogers and Bentham both tallied in the second period, and both teams were held scoreless in the final frame.

Michael Harroch guarded the pipes for the Bucks, making 25 saves for the win.