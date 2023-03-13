Bucks goalie Nathan Airey (#29) makes a spectacular save off a shot by Surrey’s Jake Bongo (#29) in the second period of the Buck’s lopsided 6-0 win over the visiting Eagles on Friday night. Martin Ross photo.

Bucks goalie Nathan Airey (#29) makes a spectacular save off a shot by Surrey’s Jake Bongo (#29) in the second period of the Buck’s lopsided 6-0 win over the visiting Eagles on Friday night. Martin Ross photo.

Bucks sweep weekend BCHL action during home doubleheader

The Bucks are streaking.

The Herd picked up their fourth consecutive win over the weekend, following a home sweep of the Surrey Eagles and the Langley Riverman.

The Bucks posted a second period comeback to win a tight 3-2 affair over Langley on Saturday evening.

Donovan Frias opened the scoring to give The Herd a lead after the opening frame.

Things got interesting in the second period.

Both Andrej Kovacevic and Vitaly Levyy responded for the Riverman for a one-goal lead, however, Julian Frias and Jack Silitch evened it up and potted the go-ahead goal, respectively.

Both teams held each other off the score sheet in the final frame.

Carter Capton made 35 saves for the win, while the put 38 shots on goal against Langley, which split their goaltending duties.

Earlier on Friday, Bucks netminder Nathan Airey earned a shutout with 37 saves as the Bucks romped to a 6-0 win over the Eagles.

The Bucks scored by committee as The Herd posted two goals in each period on the road to victory.

Noah Quinn and Cameron Kungle tallied a two goal lead in the first frame. Kellan Hjartarson and Bauer Morrissey doubled up the lead in the middle frame, while Jarrod Smith and Nick Peluso closed out the coring in the final period.

The Bucks continue to build a solid cushion for second place in the Interior Conference and sit third overall in BCHL standings.

The Bucks will hit the road next weekend with matchups against the West Kelowna Warriors and the Wenatchee Wild.

