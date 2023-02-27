Bucks split weekend home action

The Herd comes out with a win against Vernon, and a loss against Salmon Arm

The Bucks split their weekend action, dropping the Vernon Vipers in a high-scoring affair, while falling to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

It was a packed barn at Western Financial Place for Pink the Rink night on Friday, as the Bucks scored early and often, trading goals with the Vipers while holding on to a 6-5 win.

Lee Parks opened the scoring for the Snakes, but Blake Cotton, Jack Silich and Peyton Mithmuangneua tallied back for the Bucks to take the first period lead.

Both squads tallied three goals each in the middle frame; Kaslo Ferner scored twice, while Noah Quinn notched the third marker for the Bucks. Thomas Tien, Anson McMaster and Parks responded for the Snakes.

With the score at 6-4 in the third period, Tien added his second of the night to make it a one-goal game, but the Bucks held on for the win.

Roan Clarke and Ethan David shared goaltending duties for the Vipers, collectively making 33 saves, while Nathan Airey made 32 stops in goal for the Bucks.

On Saturday, the Silverbacks rode an early lead to a 4-2 win, scoring three unanswered in the first period off efforts from Hayden Stavroff, Nathan Mackie and Isaac Lambert.

Noah Quinn and Donovan Frias responded for the Bucks in the third period, but Bucks comeback fell short as Stavroff tallied an insurance marker late the frame to seal up the win for Salmon Arm.

Airey turned aside 34 shots in goal for the Bucks, while Matthew Tovell picked up the win for the Silverbacks with 29 saves.

The weekend action featured some new faces in Cranbrook’s lineup, as Kaslo Ferner and Peyton Mithmuangneua got the call up from their respective U18 teams.

The Bucks remain in second place in the Interior Conference, and third overall in the BCHL.

The Bucks hit the highways next weekend, with stops in West Kelowna and Salmon Arm.