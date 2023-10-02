Bucks

Bucks split last two games of road trip

Cranbrook ekes out win in West Kelowna, falls to the Silverbacks in Salmon Arm

The Cranbrook Bucks’ season-opening slog through the Okanagan continued this weekend past, with the Herd earning a split — a win in West Kelowna, and loss in Salmon Arm.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Oskar Cederquist score the eventual game winner at 3:42 of the third period, as the Bucks eked out a 2-1 win over the West Kelowna Warriors at Royal Lepage Place.

Noah Urness opened the scoring for the Bucks in the first. Brennan Nelson tied it up for the Warriors in the second, on the power play.

The game was a rough, penalty-filled affair, with 18 infractions called in the game — nine in the third period alone. The Bucks went to the box on nine of those occasions.

The Warriors outshot the Bucks 29-26, but Carter Capton was solid between the pipes. The Warrior’s netminder Roarke Applebee turned aside 24 shots in a losing effort for the Warriors.

After Friday’s fracas, the Bucks turned in a lower energy game the next night in Salmon Arm, falling to the Silverbacks 6-1 on Saturday, Sept. 30.

At the six-and-a-half-minute mark, Julian Frias for the Bucks was able to make it 1-1 after Salmon Arm’s Maddux Martin opened the scoring in the first, but Jacob Bonkowski’s power play play goal a minute and a half later gave the ‘Backs the lead again, and they never looked back. Riley Ashe’s 2nd period goal, and markers from Ryan Gillespie, Reid Varkonyi and Cole Cooksey in the third made it a 6-1 final score.

Darick Leroux was in net for the Bucks, stopping 27 of 33 shots. Eli Pulver made 26 saves on 27 shots for the Silverbacks.

The Bucks return to play their first regular season games at Western Financial Place on Oct. 6 and 7, facing the Merritt Centennials Friday and Saturday. Game time is 7 pm.

Previous story
Former CFL running back George Reed dies at the age of 83

Just Posted

Bucks
Bucks split last two games of road trip

A walk for truth and reconciliation was held in ʔaq̓am at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino — a former residential school — to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday, Sept. 30. Trevor Crawley photo.
Hundreds join walk for truth and reconciliation in ʔaq̓am

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Silver Creek Elementary School (SCEC) will be hosting the Project Heart Canoe — a canoe of student created artwork that honours residential school survivors and expresses a message of healing. (Project Heart Canoe)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the history of Canada’s residential schools?