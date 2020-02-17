Bucks sign defenseman Rhys Bentham

The Bucks’ roster — and D-line — continues to grow in advance of Cranbrook’s new BCHL team’s inaugural season.

The Cranbrook Bucks announced Friday that they have committed to Rhys Bentham for the 2020-2021 season.

Bentham has 11 points in 31 games as the captain of the Calgary Royals of the AMHL.

The 17-year-old is in his second season with the Royals and has also suited up for three games with the Okotoks Oilers this season.

“Rhys is a very intelligent and mobile defensemen who brings a lot to the table.” said Owner and President Nathan Lieuwen.

“His leadership and character fit the mould of our vision for this team.”

Bentham joins fellow defensemen Owen Forfellow and forward Noah Leibl as the three players currently on the Buck’s roster for their inaugural season.

Junior hockey returns to Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place in September, 2020.

