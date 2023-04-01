The Cranbrook Bucks were shut out 5-0 as the Wenatchee Wild evened up the playoff series at 1-1 during BCHL post-season action at Western Financial Place on Saturday. Trevor Crawley photo.

Bucks shut out 5-0 as Wild even BCHL playoff series

Series will now shift to Washington State for two games in Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Wild served up some revenge on Saturday, shutting out the Cranbrook Bucks 5-0 to even up the first round BCHL playoff series, which will now shift to Washington State for the next two games.

Andy Vlaha made 34 saves for the Wild, as the Bucks did everything they could to solve the Wenatchee netminder, in spite of two disallowed goals.

Cade Littler opened the scoring for the Wild, while Garrett Szydlowski doubled up Wenatchee’s lead in the second period. The Bucks had a run of three powerplays halfway through the middle frame, but had difficulty finding shooting lanes and getting pucks through the Wild’s penalty kill.

Littler added a second goal in the final period, while Micah Berger and Parker Murray also found the scoresheet for the Wild.

Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey made 32 saves in goal.

Regardless of the results in Wenatchee over the coming days, there will be a Game 5 in Cranbrook, which is scheduled for next Friday (April 7).

NOTES: The BCHL has announced nominees for league awards and two Cranbrook Bucks are being recognized. Ryan Donald, head coach and general manager of the club, was one of three nominees for the BCHL Coach of the Year, alongside Penticton Vees bench boss Fred Harbinson and Surrey Eagles’ Cam Keith. Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey was one of three nominees for Goaltender of the Year, alongside Victoria Grizzlies netminder Oliver Auyeung-Ashton and Surrey Eagles stopper Eli Pulver.

