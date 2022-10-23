Bucks set record in 10-3 win over Powell River

The Cranbrook Bucks will keep the home fires burning, after catching fire at home, and lighting up the scoreboard.

The Herd hit double digits en route to a 10-3 victory over the Powell River Kings, Friday night at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Fresh off the BCHL showcase in Chilliwack, where the Bucks went 1-1, Friday’s Friday’s brief homestand was just enough to set a team record for the most goals in one game, before the Bucks set off on an extended road trip.

Cranbrook finished off the first period Friday with a 2-1 lead, with goals from Jack Henry and Jack Sillich. Powell River’s Max Potvin got the Kings on the board.

However, in the second frame, the Bucks put five unanswered goals past Powell River goal Liam Vanderkooi, from Noah Quinn, Jaden Fodchuk, Jack Sillich (his second of the evening), Jaxon Fuder and Bauer Morrissey.

In the third, goals from Bryce Sookro and Jaxon Fuder (his second of the evening) made in 9-1 Bucks, before Powell River could answer back with Parker Lalonde and Karter McNarland scoring. Cooper Boulanger made it 10-3 with a goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Nathan Airey stood tall in net for Cranbrook, stopping 42 of 45 shots. Liam Vanderkooi, followed in net for the Kings in the third period, between them stopped 46 of 56 Bucks’ shots.

2,633 fans were on hand Friday in Western Financial Place.

The Cranbrook Bucks are on the road for the next six games, starting in Penticton to face the Vees October 26. They move on to Salmon Arm, Vernon, Nanaimo, Alberni Valley and Coquitlam, before returning home in time to take on the Victoria Grizzlies.