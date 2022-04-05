Bucks level series with Spruce Kings, winning a see-saw Game 4 in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Bucks have done it, and levelled their first round BCHL playoff series at two games apiece, with a Game 4 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Tuesday, April 5.

It was a see-saw game, especially in the second period. In the first period, the Bucks opened scoring on Jaden Fodchuk’s shot that made it through Aaron Trotter’s pads at the 10 minute mark (assists from Zeth Kindrachuk and Rhys Bentham). Only 30 seconds later, Brendan Rogers got another for the Bucks, to make it 2-0 (assists from Carter Schmidt and Cameron Kungle).

The Bucks were able to find holes in the Spruce Kings defence, knock them off the puck, and capitalize on errant passes. The Herd ended the first period with an 11-5 shot advantage.

The Spruce Kings rallied in the intermission, and Luc Laylin got them on the board 40 seconds into the second. Laylin scored again, bizarrely, only seven seconds later, and just like that, the game was tied.

The Bucks got themselves back on track. Bauer Morrissey got his first of the playoffs to give Cranbrook back the lead at the six minute mark (assists fro Jarrod Smith and Liam Hansson), but Simon Labelle tied it again for Prince George on the power play, less than a minute later. Johnny Johnson put the Bucks on top for good, also on the power play, with his first of the playoffs with five minutes left in the frame. Declan Ride and Noah Quinn got the assists on that one.

The third period remained scoreless until Tyson Dyck got the empty netter in the waning seconds of the game. Final score, 5-3 Bucks.

Aaron Trotter stopped 24 of 28 shots for Prince George, Nathan Airey stopped 21 of 24 for Cranbrook.

Announced attendance at Western Financial Place on Tuesday was 1, 898.

The series moves back to Prince George for Game 5 onThursday, April 7. There will certainly be at least a Game 6 — in Cranbrook on Saturday, April 9.