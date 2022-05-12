Bucks land commitment of twin brother forwards for next season

The Cranbrook Bucks have committed Donovan and Julian Frias for the 2022/23 season. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced the commitment of twin brothers Donovan and Julian Frias for next season.

The Frias brothers, who hail from Hudson, MA, in the United States, will join the Bucks for the 2022/23 season.

The two 2004-born forwards spent last season playing with the St. George’s School in Newport, Rhode Island and with the South Shore Kings 18U AAA program.

With St. George’s last season, Donovan posted 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 25 games while Julian tallied 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points through 25 games.

“It [Cranbrook] looks like a great spot for me to develop into the best player I can,” Donovan said, in a team press release. Donovan described himself as a big center with skill, modelling his game after Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron, and hopes to establish himself as an offensive presence in the BCHL.

Julian cited Milan Lucic in describing himself as a hard-working grinder.

“Coach Donald reached out to us, it seems like a good fit and he seemed like a great guy,” says Julian. “Everything I hear about Cranbrook is great, so I was really excited to get going.”

The Yale connection is notable once again, as both are committed to the NCAA school, where Ryan Donald, Bucks general manager and head coach, was on staff before landing in the BCHL.