The goal by Bucks' Cole Assailly marked the launch of the Herd's inaugural Teddy Bear Toss. Brian Clarkson photo

Bucks get two wins over Trail, hold first Teddy Bear Toss

The Cranbrook Bucks marked the weekend past with two games and two big wins against rivals the Trail Smoke Eaters, Friday, Dec. 17 (in Trail) and Saturday Dec. 18 (in Cranbrook).

The Bucks came out strong Friday in Trail with a 5-3 victory.

The next night, Cole Assailly’s second goal of the season was the Bucks’ first of the night at Western Financial Place, which saw the stuffies come raining down from the stands for the first Teddy Bear Toss in Bucks’ history. Though down 3-1 by the middle of the second period, the Bucks found their way to the comeback to finish off their 2021 portion of the regular season, with three unanswered goals to finish on top 4-3.

The Herd is currently in fifth place in the Interior Conference. Trail is in sixth place.

The Bucks’ next game is New Year’s Eve, as the BCHL pauses for its holiday break.

Brian Clarkson photos

Previous story
Calgary mayor says Flames intend to pull plug on Event Centre arena project

Just Posted

Scenes from rehearsal: ‘9 to 5 the Musical,’ featuring a dynamic local cast, runs New Year’s Eve at the Key City Theatre, then January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Photos by Stephanie Moore
The show must go on: Cranbrook musical theatrical tradition emerges from pandemic

Kimberley’s active COVID case count is up again slightly from last week. BCCDC photo.
BCCDC shows another slight increase in Kimberley’s active COVID cases

The goal by Bucks' Cole Assailly marked the launch of the Herd's inaugural Teddy Bear Toss. Brian Clarkson photo
Bucks get two wins over Trail, hold first Teddy Bear Toss

1914
It happened this week in 1914