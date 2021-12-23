Bucks get two wins over Trail, hold first Teddy Bear Toss

The Cranbrook Bucks marked the weekend past with two games and two big wins against rivals the Trail Smoke Eaters, Friday, Dec. 17 (in Trail) and Saturday Dec. 18 (in Cranbrook).

The Bucks came out strong Friday in Trail with a 5-3 victory.

The next night, Cole Assailly’s second goal of the season was the Bucks’ first of the night at Western Financial Place, which saw the stuffies come raining down from the stands for the first Teddy Bear Toss in Bucks’ history. Though down 3-1 by the middle of the second period, the Bucks found their way to the comeback to finish off their 2021 portion of the regular season, with three unanswered goals to finish on top 4-3.

The Herd is currently in fifth place in the Interior Conference. Trail is in sixth place.

The Bucks’ next game is New Year’s Eve, as the BCHL pauses for its holiday break.

Brian Clarkson photos