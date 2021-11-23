Bucks forward Tyson Dyck chosen for BCHL All-Star event

Tyson Dyck and linemates celebrate the first ever BCHL regular season goal scored at Western Financial Place. The Cranbrook Bucks went on to a 5-3 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters to open the regular season. Trevor Crawley photo

Cranbrook Bucks F Tyson Dyck is headed to the BCHL 3-on-3 All-Star Tournament in Penticton on Jan. 15, 2022.

One player from each BCHL franchise was chosen based on league-wide polling from team coaches, as each club will have at least one player representative at the event, while 10 remaining slots, including four goaltenders, will be determined by fan voting.

The fan voting process will be unveiled on Wed. Nov. 24, through the BCHL website.

The event will be played on an outdoor arena, with four teams of six skaters and one goaltender.

The tournament will b a round-robin format, with game consisting of two seven-minute periods. Second and third place teams will play a semi-final, to determine a berth in the final game. The first place team will receive a bye into the final.

The BCHL also announced changes to the league schedule as part of ongoing challenges related to massive flooding in the Lower Mainland and travel difficulties posed by damaged highway infrastructure.

The Bucks, previously scheduled to head to Vancouver Island for a pair of games this weekend, will instead travel to the Okanagan for a tilt against the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 27.